Francisco Figueiredo scored the biggest win of his pro career earlier tonight (Sat., Apr. 30, 2022) at UFC Vegas 53 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Sniper” stopped fellow Brazilian prospect Daniel da Silva with a first-round submission (kneebar).

Figueiredo opened up with some nice kicks to the legs and body, but da Silva quickly found his range and landed a few good punches. Da Silva eventually worked his way for a brief takedown and that allowed Figueiredo to transition, grab the leg, and sit back to crank the kneebar. Da Silva tired to survive but the writing was on the wall.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Figueiredo, who is the brother of current UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo, came up short in his last Octagon outing by losing a decision to Malcolm Gordon. The talented prospect is now 2-1 as a member of the UFC’s flyweight division and clearly has some of the best finishing ability in the division so it will be exciting to see what he can do his next time around.

