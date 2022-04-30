Gabriel Green spoiled the debut of welterweight prospect Yohan Lainesse earlier tonight (Sat., Apr. 30, 2022) at UFC Vegas 53 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Gifted” scored a come-from-behind TKO (punches) in the second round.

Lainesse looked comfortable and powerful in the early going. He was able to cut Green down with leg kicks before landing hard shots that resulted in a brief knockdown. “White Lion” was even able to showcase is wrestling and submission skills, but simply couldn’t put Green away.

In Round 2, Green hit another gear and started to unload combinations to the body and head along the cage. Lainesse was considerably tired and more than likely experienced a massive adrenaline dump in his Octagon debut. Green kept piling on the shots and the referee eventually stepped in for the stoppage.

Green, 28, has now won his last two UFC appearances after outlasting Philip Rowe via decision back in Feb. 2021. “Gifted” absorbed some hard shots in this 170-pound clash, but he showed resolve and has looked better in each and every one of his trips to the Octagon.

