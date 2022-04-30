Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will make history when they become the first female duo to headline a boxing event at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The two veterans will square off later this evening (Sat., Apr. 30, 2022) live on DAZN and duke it out for Taylor’s WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring female lightweight titles.

But before the main card madness begins at 7:30 p.m. ET live on DAZN a collection of “Prelims” fights will go down from inside MSG. Luckily, the ‘Taylor vs. Serrano’ undercard will air live and free in the above video player courtesy of DAZN. The action is set to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and feature some of the most promising young talent in the sport.

The ‘Taylor vs. Serrano’ undercard lineup is as follows:

Middleweight: Austin Williams vs Chordale Booker

Welterweight: Reshat Mati vs Joe Eli Hernandez

Featherweight: Skye Nicolson vs Shanecqua Paisley Davis

Light Heavyweight: Khalil Coe vs William Langston

MMAmania will have LIVE coverage of the main event right HERE. The main card broadcast kicks off on DAZN at 7:30 p.m. ET, while Taylor and Serrano are expected to make their ring walks around 10:15 p.m. ET