Arguably the biggest fight in the history of women’s boxing will unfold later tonight (Sat., Apr. 30, 2022) live on DAZN from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, as Katie Taylor puts her WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring female lightweight titles on the line against veteran Amanda Serrano.

This is a massive fight to say the least. Not only will it break ground in becoming the first women’s boxing match to headline an event at MSG, but it will pin an undefeated champion in Taylor against a combat legend like Serrano, who is 42-1-1 and hasn’t lost in over a decade. The fight is creating substantial buzz as one of the most important combat clashes in recent memory and should produce absolute fireworks tonight in NYC.



Start Time

Saturday, April 30, 2022, from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City

Main card begins at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

“Taylor vs. Serrano” main event begins around 10:15 p.m. ET / 7:15 p.m. PT

Online Viewing

“Taylor vs. Serrano” main card can be viewed through the DAZN network. Subscriptions run $19.99 per month.

Television Viewing

For U.S. viewers, DAZN can be broadcast directly on your television via Chromecast, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, LG Smart TV, Samsung TV, Apple TV, PlayStation, or Xbox.

Mobile Viewing

“Taylor vs. Serrano” main card will be accessible through DAZN via Android, Amazon Fire, and Apple.

Main Card

Lightweight: Katie Taylor (c) vs. Amanda Serrano

Super-Middleweight: Franchon Crews-Dezurn (c) vs. Elin Cederroos

Super-Welterweight: Liam Smith vs. Jessie Vargas

Flyweight: Galal Yafai (c) vs. Miguel Cartagena

