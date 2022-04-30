Welcome to Midnight Mania!

In recent years, France has been one of the few countries in Western Europe where MMA remains illegal, in part due to the influence of its prominent Judo federation and a general lack of regulation. As of 2020, however, the sport became legal, and that transition couldn’t have come at a better time. There’s been a significant uptick of UFC fighters from France in recent years, most notably from Paris’ MMA Factory, which first helped Francis Ngannou rise up the ranks before he relocated to Las Vegas, Nevada.

Now that the sport is actually allowed, UFC has been hinting at its first event in France for some time. Details are starting to emerge, and first reports indicate that UFC will be heading to Paris on September 3. The targeted main event? French kickboxer Ciryl Gane vs. Australian slugger Tai Tuivasa!

Following an initial report by @arielhelwani I've been able to confirm Ciryl Gane x Tai Tuivasa has being targeted as the main event of the first-ever UFC French event, which takes place in Paris, on September 3.



Can't wait for the rest of the card. https://t.co/c7gQFbH9Gk — Al Zullino (@phre) April 29, 2022

Gane last competed at UFC 270 in January, suffering his first professional loss to Ngannou and coughing up his interim title in the process. Prior to that defeat, Gane won ten in a row, defeating top names like Derrick Lewis and Alexander Volkov to establish himself as one of the best young Heavyweights alive.

Tuivasa has seen more ups-and-downs in his UFC career than “Bon Gamin,” but the Aussie is riding a major hot streak. “Bam Bam” has won five in a row, most recently knocking Derrick Lewis senseless to ascend into the Top Five. There are definite title implications surrounding this potential main event, which will likely be officially confirmed in the coming weeks.

You may have seen the headline that Kevin Holland is fighting Tim Means in June, but did you watch Holland’s announcement video? It’s classic “Trailblazer.”

Y’all watch me choke my chicken in Austin, TX on June 18th!!!!!!



Ohh and I cashed out on that Cowboy Oliveira bounty…. 50G’s baby #dirtybird #austintx #2022 #fightnight #webackoutside #onlyfanshaditfirst pic.twitter.com/1jBfmkWh10 — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) April 29, 2022

Seeing as UFC likes to advertise itself as a bastion of free speech, this is fairly lame, no?

Someone should double check my translation here, but it sounds like no one is allowed to walk out with flags anymore. Vera won’t have his Ecuadorian flag on Saturday as a result. https://t.co/fFR6BGatuH — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) April 28, 2022

UFC Vegas 54 just lost a Featherweight banger.

Daniel Pineda vs. Jamall Emmers is off #UFCVegas54, multiple sources confirm to @Farah_Hannoun and me. — Nolan King (@mma_kings) April 29, 2022

In case y’all were wondering what Brock Lesnar is up to … This could be a shot from a Viking movie!

Brock Lesnar gonna Brock Lesnar pic.twitter.com/b74Amj08wI — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) April 28, 2022

Urijah Faber and Clay Guida got after it yesterday in what Urijah called the “old man” nationals.

An exciting up-and-coming finisher vs. one of Welterweight’s finest round-winners ...

If the kick misses, might as well spin!

SPINNING BACKFIST



Nicolaas Vermaak pulled off this incredible stoppage against Angola's Elizandro Sousa!



Watch Vermaak in the #2022MMAAfrica finals tomorrow LIVE on https://t.co/JuCc0L9v9L pic.twitter.com/Bjp5zEsil1 — IMMAF (@IMMAFed) April 29, 2022

Wotore is exceptionally violent. On a side note: this is why Aljamain Sterling’s willingness to take terrible shots vs. Petr Yan was a bit annoying. That’s a TERRIBLE position only made feasible by the current rule set.

More Wotore brutality:

