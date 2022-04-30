While Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will collide in an epic women’s boxing match later tonight (Sat., Apr. 30, 2022) live on DAZN from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, much of this past week has revolved around Jake Paul and his interactions with fellow fight promoter Eddie Hearn.

Paul, who has hijacked the sport of boxing over the past two years, is trying his hand at promoter for this weekend’s massive women’s title fight at MSG. His company, Most Valuable Promotions, signed Serrano late last year and has been backing her ever since. To Paul’s credit he did a great job at booking this fight and helping promote it as “the greatest fight in women’s boxing history.”

Unfortunately, Paul can’t seem to stay out of the limelight and it has taken some shine away from tonight’s main event clash between Serrano and Taylor, who is represented by Hearn. Paul has made a laundry list of headlines this week from altercations with Hearn, botched Q&A sessions with boxing fans, and his usual clueless insight into the fight game.

Most recently, Paul sat down with Hearn for an episode of “Face to Face” hosted by Ariel Helwani. The two talked about this weekend’s matchup between Taylor and Serrano, but they also engaged in a bitter back-and-forth about Paul’s career and Hearn’s stable of fighters. As usual, “Problem Child” was left with egg on his face.

Check out the complete “Face to Face” video in the above player courtesy of DAZN.

