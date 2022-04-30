Katie Taylor outlasted Amanda Serrano in a historic and wildly epic main event clast last night (Sat., Apr. 30, 2022) live on DAZN from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Irish champion captured a close split-decision to walk away with her WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring female lightweight titles.

Taylor landed early with good combinations, but Serrano was the one advancing and pressing the action. The champion clipped Serrano early into the second that temporarily buckled “Real Deal.” Serrano kept busy though and landed some solid shots of her own.

Serrano maintained her volume in the third round, but Taylor responded with a big combination to start the fourth. The two traded and Serrano ended up opening a cut on Taylor’s right eye. All hell broke loose in the fifth when both fighters openly exchanged endless combinations along the ropes. Serrano did the the most damage and nearly put Taylor down. The champion wobbled for the first time in her career, but she still survived.

Taylor responded in the sixth as she caught her second wind. Serrano was still there to fire back, but the champion was back in the fight. Taylor started to take over in the seventh and eighth rounds as Serrano’s output noticeably slowed. The champion continued her comeback in the final frames and even cut Serrano to bloody her right eye. Both women fired endless punches as the clock ran down and the MSG crowd went into a frenzy.

Check out the full fight video highlights below:

The MSG crowd is so loud the ref can't even hear the bell #TaylorSerrano pic.twitter.com/ImphE8qvV6 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 1, 2022

Katie Taylor starts strong in Round 9 in a very close fight #TaylorSerrano pic.twitter.com/AO1bKLTkWX — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 1, 2022

WHAT A FINISH. WHAT A FIGHT.



We're going to the scorecards #TaylorSerrano pic.twitter.com/imn871S77g — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 1, 2022

For complete ‘Taylor vs. Serrano’ results and coverage click here.