Rob Font vs Marlon Vera full fight video preview for UFC Vegas 53 main event

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just hours away from its UFC Vegas 53 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, which is set to go down TONIGHT (Sat., April 30, 2022) from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring a bantamweight main event between Top 10 title hopefuls Rob Font and Marlon Vera, a five-round headliner with serious title implications for late 2022 and beyond.

Check out their pre-fight video preview embedded above.

“Three back-to-back, three main events, especially against two former champions (in Aldo and Cody Garbrandt) – I think they trust me,” Font told MMA Junkie at Wednesday’s UFC on ESPN 53 media day. “I think they know I’m going to put on an exciting fight. I think they know I’m going to make weight, I’m going to show up and I’m going to handle business.”

Combined, Font (19-5) and Vera (18-7-1) have double-digit performance bonuses.

