 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Rob Font vs Marlon Vera full fight video preview for UFC Vegas 53 main event

By Jesse Holland
/ new

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just hours away from its UFC Vegas 53 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, which is set to go down TONIGHT (Sat., April 30, 2022) from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring a bantamweight main event between Top 10 title hopefuls Rob Font and Marlon Vera, a five-round headliner with serious title implications for late 2022 and beyond.

Check out their pre-fight video preview embedded above.

LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 53 On ESPN+

Top 10 Bantamweight Contenders Collide! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., April 30, 2022, with a thrilling Bantamweight contenders’ bout that will see No. 5-ranked Rob Font take on No. 8-seeded Marlon Vera. UFC Vegas 53’s co-main event will see former UFC Heavyweight champion, Andrei Arlovski, go for his fourth consecutive win when he locks horns with Jake Collier.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

“Three back-to-back, three main events, especially against two former champions (in Aldo and Cody Garbrandt) – I think they trust me,” Font told MMA Junkie at Wednesday’s UFC on ESPN 53 media day. “I think they know I’m going to put on an exciting fight. I think they know I’m going to make weight, I’m going to show up and I’m going to handle business.”

Combined, Font (19-5) and Vera (18-7-1) have double-digit performance bonuses.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 53 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN2/ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN/ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 53 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archives here and here. For the updated and finalized “Font vs. Vera” fight card and ESPN/ESPN+ lineup click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...