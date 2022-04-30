Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to its APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the UFC Vegas 53 mixed martial arts (MMA) event TONIGHT (Sat., April 30, 2022) streaming LIVE on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+, topped by the 135-pound showdown pitting No. 5-ranked bantamweight contender Rob Font opposite longtime division veteran and No. 8-seeded title hopeful, Marlon Vera. Before that five-round war of attrition gets underway, former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski trades leather with hot-and-cold 265-pound bruiser Jake Collier in UFC Vegas 53’s co-main event. Familiar faces like Jared Gordon, Darren Elkins, and Gerald Meerschaert will also see caged action tonight in “Sin City.”
MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 53 fight card below, starting with the ESPN2/ESPN+ “Prelims” undercard bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN/ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET. Bet on all the UFC Vegas 53 action with our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook right here.
Keep in mind that we will also be the spot for the latest news, recaps, and post-fight analysis following “Font vs. Vera.” Without further delay, see below for the updated UFC Vegas 53 results. (Note: This will go from the bottom up; therefore, scroll toward the bottom for the latest detailed round-by-round action).
UFC VEGAS 53 QUICK RESULTS:
135 lbs.: Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera
265 lbs.: Andrei Arlovski vs. Jake Collier
145 lbs.: Andre Fili vs. Joanderson Brito
155 lbs.: Jared Gordon vs. Grant Dawson
145 lbs.: Darren Elkins vs. Tristan Connelly
185 lbs.: Krzysztof Jotko vs. Gerald Meerschaert
125 lbs.: Daniel Silva vs. Francisco Figueiredo
170 lbs.: Gabe Green vs. Yohan Lainesse
155 lbs.: Natan Levy vs. Mike Breeden
125 lbs.: Gina Mazany vs. Shanna Young
125 lbs.: Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Candelario
265 lbs.: Chase Sherman vs. Alexandr Romanvov
UFC VEGAS 53 LIVE PLAY-BY-PLAY:
135 lbs.: Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Round 4:
Round 5:
Final result:
265 lbs.: Andrei Arlovski vs. Jake Collier
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
145 lbs.: Andre Fili vs. Joanderson Brito
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
155 lbs.: Jared Gordon vs. Grant Dawson
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
145 lbs.: Darren Elkins vs. Tristan Connelly
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
185 lbs.: Krzysztof Jotko vs. Gerald Meerschaert
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
125 lbs.: Daniel Silva vs. Francisco Figueiredo
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
170 lbs.: Gabe Green vs. Yohan Lainesse
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
155 lbs.: Natan Levy vs. Mike Breeden
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
125 lbs.: Gina Mazany vs. Shanna Young
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
125 lbs.: Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Candelario
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
265 lbs.: Chase Sherman vs. Alexandr Romanvov
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
Loading comments...