Watch: Cage Warriors fighter Manny Akpan lands a spectacular spinning head kick KO

While there was no UFC or Bellator events on tap for MMA fans this weekend, those that tuned into Cage Warriors 136 on UFC Fight Pass were treated to quite a night of combat. 11 of the 13 fights ended via KO/TKO and the other 2 were submissions, so there was no shortage of highlights from the event.

But when it comes to the highlight of highlights, there’s no better finish from the card than the one landed by Manny Akpan on Connor Hitchens halfway through the prelim portion of the card. Akpan and Hitchens were duking it out furiously until Akpan landed a spinning wheel kick KO at 4:36 of round 2.

Watch it below, care of Cage Warriors:

MANNY AKPAN WITH A HIGHLIGHT REEL KO!

A crazy back and forth fight ends in stunning fashion at #CW136. pic.twitter.com/vkVB9pBVKI — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) April 2, 2022

The win puts Akpan at 3-1 as a pro in addition to his 5-3 record as an amateur.

The main event of the evening also delivered, with Christian Leroy Duncan landing a flying knee KO win to claim the Cage Warriors middleweight title.

Christian Leroy Duncan with the flying Knee KO!

Incredible scenes at #CW136, a new middleweight champ is crowned!!#AndNew pic.twitter.com/I0DtGxIPUl — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) April 2, 2022

From the first fight of the main card, watch Luke Riley pick apart Jack Eglin to finish his fight and move to 3-0.

Stuffed the takedown, picked his shots and put his opponent away.

A star is born at #CW136 Luke Riley pic.twitter.com/ZXZ78eNO4B — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) April 2, 2022

And finally from the prelims again we have Aleksi Mantykivi staggering Jeanderson Castro before knocking him down and out.