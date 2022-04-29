Jake Paul got roasted earlier today (Fri., Apr. 29, 2022) during a Q&A in advance of Katie Taylor’s women’s lightweight title fight with Amanda Serrano this weekend live on DAZN in New York City.

Paul, who is serving as Serrano’s promoter for this event, has been catching flak all week in front of cameras. Just the other day he got into it with Taylor’s promoter, Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn, and traded words over his own boxing career. Hearn told Paul to his face that he’ll “never get close to being a world-class fighter” and the social media star had to sit still and eat it. It was quite spectacular.

On Friday, Paul joined Hearn on stage for a Q&A open to media members and boxing fans. The 25-year-old promoter was instantly trolled once the questioning began and put himself in the crosshairs of hungry boxing enthusiasts. From not knowing the names of rising prospects to getting trolled to place another side bet for Saturday’s match up, Paul simply seemed out of place.

One person asked, “Who cut your hair? Who’s your barber?”

Another pulled off the ultimate troll job and asked, “Do you suffer from imposter syndrome?” Of course, Paul didn’t know what this was.

You can check out the full Q&A and all the banter in the above video player courtesy of MMA Fighting.

Taylor vs. Serrano will go down tomorrow night (Sat., Apr. 30, 2022) live on DAZN from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Up for grabs will be Taylor’s WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring female lightweight titles. It will be the first female fight to headline a boxing card at MSG and one of the most important clashes in the history of women’s boxing.

MMAmania will have LIVE coverage of the main event right here. The main card broadcast kicks off on DAZN at 7:30 p.m. ET, while Taylor and Serrano are expected to make their ring walks around 10:15 p.m. ET.