UFC Vegas 53’s main event will go on as planned despite Rob Font’s disastrous scale fail

Rob Font was one of the last fighters to weigh in earlier today (Fri., April 29) in Las Vegas, Nevada, ahead of his scheduled Bantamweight main event fight against Marlon Vera this weekend (Sat., April 30, 2022) at UFC Vegas 53.

And it didn’t take long to figure out the reason.

Font weighed in at 138.5 pounds for the fight (complete results here), which is 2.5 pounds more than the contracted limit of 136 pounds. The talented striker declined to take the extra time to continue cutting weight.

It’s a huge misstep for Font, who was headlining his third straight event, getting top billing on all of those cards. Despite the scale fail, the promotion will proceed with the bout, which will see Vera get a percentage of Font’s fight purse.

Furthermore, Font will not be eligible to win any post-fight bonus awards as a result of missing weight, which means if his fight against “Chito” wins “Fight of the Night,” Vera will be awarded $100,000 for his efforts.

This is the first time Font has missed weight in his UFC career.

