Kevin Holland announces fight against Tim Means on June 18 in Austin

Y’all watch me choke my chicken in Austin, TX on June 18th!!!!!! Ohh and I cashed out on that Cowboy Oliveira bounty…. 50G’s baby #dirtybird #austintx #2022 #fightnight #webackoutside #onlyfanshaditfirst pic.twitter.com/1jBfmkWh10

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently announced that it would return to the grand state of Texas to stage an event in Austin on June 18, 2022.

And one fight has already been made official.

According to Kevin Holland, he will face off against Tim Means on the main card inside Frank Erwin Center. And of course, “Trailblazer” announced the fight in the only way he knows how, posting a hilarious video on social media.

Holland currently finds himself on the outside of the Top 15 in the Welterweight division and is just 1-2-1 in his last four fights inside the Octagon. He is coming off a big win over Alex Oliveira at UFC 272, knocking out the long-time veteran in the second round and collecting a $50,000 post-fight bonus in the process.

Prior to that, Holland’s fight against Kyle Daukaus ended in a “No Contest” as a result of an inadvertent clash of heads, which was preceded by back-to-back losses to Derek Brunson and Marvin Vettori in the Middleweight division.

Means, on the other hand, is currently riding a three-fight win streak — the first time he’s accomplished that since 2014 — thanks to big victories over Laureano Staropoli, Mike Perry and Nicolas Dalby.

Predictions?