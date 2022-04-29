Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera staredown video from UFC Vegas 53 weigh ins

Big business at BW @RobSFont vs @ChitoVeraUFC is set to close out #UFCVegas53 with a BANG [ #UFCVegas53 | Prelims 4pm ET on ESPN 2 | Main Card 7pm ET LIVE on @ESPN ] pic.twitter.com/v8u1Xenp9W

Rob Font (No. 5) and Marlon Veras (No. 8) will collide in a pivotal Bantamweight fight tomorrow night (Sat., April 30, 2022) in the main event of UFC Vegas 53 from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Font is looking to get back into the win column after he had his four-fight win streak snapped by Jose Aldo four months ago. As for Vera, he will be trying to lock down his third straight win in an attempt to infiltrate the Top 5.

Watch Font and Vera come face-to-face at the conclusion of the UFC Vegas 53 weigh-in event, held earlier this morning in “Sin City,” by clicking the embedded video above. To see the complete weigh-in results from today’s scale-tipping festivities click here.

Here’s the Heavyweight co-headliner between Andrei Arlovski and Chase Sherman:

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 53 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN2/ESPN+ “Prelims” card bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN/ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.

