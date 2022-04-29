 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera staredown video from UFC Vegas 53 weigh ins

By Adam Guillen Jr.
Rob Font (No. 5) and Marlon Veras (No. 8) will collide in a pivotal Bantamweight fight tomorrow night (Sat., April 30, 2022) in the main event of UFC Vegas 53 from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Font is looking to get back into the win column after he had his four-fight win streak snapped by Jose Aldo four months ago. As for Vera, he will be trying to lock down his third straight win in an attempt to infiltrate the Top 5.

Watch Font and Vera come face-to-face at the conclusion of the UFC Vegas 53 weigh-in event, held earlier this morning in “Sin City,” by clicking the embedded video above. To see the complete weigh-in results from today’s scale-tipping festivities click here.

Here’s the Heavyweight co-headliner between Andrei Arlovski and Chase Sherman:

