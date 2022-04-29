Stephen Thompson has seen the Diaz Bat-signal flying high in the combat sky and he’s ready to answer the call.

The past few months have been exceedingly difficult for Nate Diaz as he tries to lock down his next trip to the Octagon. Diaz has many potential matchups at his disposal — including a trilogy bout with Conor McGregor and a grudge match with Dustin Poirier — but the Stockton native hasn’t been able to finalize a deal. Diaz only has one fight left on his current UFC contract so the promotion is taking a cautious and calculated approach to his next fight.

Despite the issues Diaz has been having with UFC that hasn’t stopped the veteran fighter from hitting social media and calling out anyone who’s interested in fighter. While many fighters have answered the call there is one that makes for an interesting choice. That would be former UFC welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson.

“Wonderboy” took to social media earlier this week to kindly issue a challenge to both Nate and Nick Diaz. Neither Diaz has yet to reply, but it’s an interesting proposal from one of the best strikers the Octagon has ever seen.

I’m down to fight @nickdiaz209 or @NateDiaz209 ! I have nothing but respect for both of those guys and I’m ready to go. Who wouldn’t love good striking battle?! #respect #readytogo — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) April 27, 2022

It’s unknown at this time what UFC has planned for Nate Diaz, but this wouldn’t be a terrible idea. Thompson is the type of fighter that would stand and deliver alongside Diaz while offering almost zero threat of a takedown. He’s a household name and another fighter competing at 170 pounds that is sort of in limbo as the current title picture plays itself out.

As for Nick Diaz, it is unknown at this time when he might be making his return to the cage. It’s rumored to take place sometime in 2022, but considering Diaz struggled in his return fight against Robbie Lawler last September maybe fighting “Wonderboy” isn’t the best idea out there.

Either way, it’s nice to see Thompson putting his name out there. He’s not the type of guy that’s going to bad mouth a fighter during a callout so this is as blunt as he’s ever going to get.

What do you think, Maniacs? Should UFC book “Wonderboy” against one of the Diaz brothers?

Sound off!