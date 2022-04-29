Jose Aldo says he deserves UFC title shot over ‘cheater’ TJ Dillashaw and ‘clown’ Henry Cejudo

Now that Aljamain Sterling has put Petr Yan in his rear-view mirror after he unified the Bantamweight title at UFC 273 (recap here), the target on “Funkmaster’s” back is getting bigger. Everyone, including former division kings Henry Cejudo and T.J. Dillashaw, have put forth their best efforts to land the next title shot.

But, the man who says he is the most deserving is former Featherweight champion, Jose Aldo, who took the chance to lay out his claim for the title fight, all while dismissing the other two front-runners.

“Aljamain, I am waiting for you to sign the contract for our fight. There is no doubt that the fans want to watch this fight. We are currently the two best bantamweights in the UFC,” the ex-champion wrote on Twitter.

As for Cejudo and Dillshaw, Aldo was quick to remind everyone why they don’t deserve to be in consideration.

“Let the rest of the boys fighting each other and exchanging insults on the internet. In my opinion it does not make any sense to let a guy who got suspended for two years for cheating to come back and fight for the belt after winning a split decision in a fight I think he lost.

"The other one is a clown who faked his retirement just to try to raise his purse – as that did not work now he want to fight for the title after spending 2 years out of the game (and out of the USADA’s pool).… So let’s fight for the title while they sell popcorn in the arena. Whoever sells more popcorn fights with whoever wins our fight. Deal? Let’s do this, Champ!”

Cejudo is in the process to make his comeback official by recently revealing he had rejoined the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) testing pool and had met up with UFC officials to hash out some of the many details needed to complete his return.

As for Dillashaw. he returned after a two-year suspension for failed drug tests to defeat Cory Sandhagen via split decision. His comeback was halted after he suffered an injury and was forced to sit on the sidelines to recover.

Aldo, meanwhile, is ranked No. 3 at the moment and is on a three-fight win streak, taking out Marlon Vera, Rob Font and Pedro Munhoz. That being said, is his recent body of work more than enough to get the nod over the two former champions?