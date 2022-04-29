Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over 24 hours away from its upcoming UFC Vegas 53 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by a 135-pound showdown pitting No. 5-ranked bantamweight contender Rob Font opposite longtime division veteran and No. 8-ranked title hopeful Marlon Vera this Sat. night (April 30, 2022) on ESPN and ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Before the ESPN and ESPN+ live streams get underway this weekend in “Sin City,” which also feature the heavyweight brouhaha between former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski and hot-and-cold 265-pound bruiser Jake Collier, all 24 fighters must hit the scale to prove themselves worthy.

The UFC Vegas 53 weigh ins will stream LIVE in the embedded video player above beginning promptly at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT). We’ll also have real-time text updates for the “Font vs. Vera” weigh ins listed below, updated as they happen. Remember too that staredowns will commence at the conclusion of today’s weigh ins (roughly 2 p.m. ET).

Complete UFC Vegas 53 weigh-in text results below:

UFC Vegas 53 Main Card On ESPN/ESPN+:

135 lbs.: Rob Font (138.5)* vs. Marlon Vera (136)

265 lbs.: Andrei Arlovski (246) vs. Jake Collier (265)

145 lbs.: Andre Fili (145.5) vs. Joanderson Brito (145.5)

155 lbs.: Jared Gordon (155.5) vs. Grant Dawson (155.5)

145 lbs.: Darren Elkins (145.5) vs. Tristan Connelly (146)

185 lbs.: Krzysztof Jotko (186) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (185)

UFC Vegas 53 ‘Prelims’ Card On ESPN2/ESPN+:

125 lbs.: Daniel Silva (125) vs. Francisco Figueiredo (125.5)

170 lbs.: Gabe Green (170.5) vs. Yohan Lainesse (169)

155 lbs.: Natan Levy (155) vs. Mike Breeden (155.5)

125 lbs.: Gina Mazany (126) vs. Shanna Young (125)

125 lbs.: Tatsuro Taira (125.5) vs. Carlos Candelario (126)

265 lbs.: Chase Sherman (247) vs. Alexandr Romanov (236.5)

Missed weight*

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 53 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN2/ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN/ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 53 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archives here and here. For the updated and finalized "Font vs. Vera" fight card and ESPN/ESPN+ lineup click here.