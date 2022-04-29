Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano weigh in video, live stream boxing results

Katie Taylor (20-0, 6 KOs) and Amanda Serrano (42-1-1, 30 KOs) will step on the scale today (Fri., April 29, 2022) to make their championship title fight official. “The Bray Bomber” and “The Real Deal” headline the DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) boxing card tomorrow night (Sat., April 30) inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The LIVE weigh ins begin promptly at 1 p.m. ET in the embedded video above.

“Ever since I turned pro, I had my eyes fixed on two fights,” Taylor recently told the media. “One was Delfine Persoon and one was Amanda Serrano. This is a fight I’ve been looking forward to for quite some time.”

Taylor, 35, is an Olympic gold medalist and the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight champion. Serrano, 33, is riding a 28-fight win streak and currently holds the WBC, WBO, and IBO belts at featherweight. The pair were previously scheduled to collide back in 2020; however, COVID-19 brought an end to that booking.

“It means everything, you know, I worked so hard,” Serrano added (via The Guardian). “And I couldn’t ask for a better partner than Katie Taylor. She’s well-deserving, she’s an Olympic gold medalist and undisputed champion. You have pound-for-pound No. 1 and No. 2 going at it. I’m excited to see who’s the best.”

Full ‘Taylor vs. Serrano’ weigh-in results:

Katie Taylor (134.6) vs Amanda Serrano (133.6)

Jessie Vargas (153) vs Liam Smith (154)

Khalil Coe (174.6) vs William Langston (173)

Skye Nicolson (125.6) vs Shanecqua Paisley Davis ()

Reshat Mati (143.8) vs Joe Eli Hernandez (144.2)

Austin Williams (158.8) vs Chordale Booker (157.4)

Galal Yafai (111.8) vs Miguel Cartagena (110.4)

Franchon Crews-Dezurn (166.8) vs Elin Cederroos 167.5)

