Kamaru Usman offers lessons from Dana White to Showtime Sports Exec. ‘on how to save that dying sport’

Kamaru Usman wants to fight Saul “Canelo” Alvarez much more than Canelo wants to fight him. At least in terms of who’s been more vocal about a hypothetical bout, that would lead one to believe such was the case.

After a bit of back-and-forth throughout the week between Usman, Canelo, and Usman’s manager Ali Abdelaziz, the interjections carried into Thursday (April 28, 2022).

“Enough said... you don’t want that smoke in a real fight. I hear you! Good luck champ [fist emoji]” Usman quote tweeted Canelo after being told it wasn’t his turn yet. This led to a reaction from Showtime Sports Executive Stephen Espinoza who oversees boxing operations on the platform.

“LOL. UFC fighters want that boxing paycheck but don’t understand that boxers have the autonomy to choose opponents,” Espinoza quote tweeted Usman.

“It’s not about not wanting ‘smoke,’” he continued. “It’s about professional self-determination, a foreign concept to those who let the kickboxing instructor choose their fights.”

Espinoza’s take didn’t sit all too well with the current UFC Welterweight champion as Usman had kind things to say about the sport of boxing itself. ... Espinoza not so much.

“Boxing is a beautiful ‘Art’ with some amazing athletes, and even a couple of good promoters,” Usman quote tweeted Espinoza. “The problem is low lives like you that are around the sport that has destroyed it for everyone. Take notes from What Dana has done.

“Our fans know who the best is because ‘The best fight The best’ not run & hide and fight nobody’s with those plastic belts & call themselves ‘super champion,’” he concluded. “Keep quiet next time & if you need lessons on how to save that dying sport let me know I’ve got Dana [White] on speed dial [fist emoji]”

Usman has already talked about his hopes to defend his Welterweight title before facing Canelo in September. Next in line for “The Nigerian Nightmare” looks to be a rematch with perennial top contender, Leon Edwards.