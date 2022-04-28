Maycee Barber to replace Casey O’Neill against Jessica Eye at UFC 276

UFC 276 is still taking shape and with that comes an early change in the lineup as one fighter is off the card.

Rising Flyweight star, Casey O’Neill announced Thursday (April 28, 2022) that she has suffered a torn ACL and is forced to withdraw from her bout with Jessica Eye on July 2 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Unfortunately I have to announce that I need to withdraw from my upcoming fight on July 2 due to snapping my ACL last week in training,” O’Neill posted to social media.

“I’ve spent the past 7 days trying to continue on but it’s just not possible on a fully torn ACL. I will have surgery, recover and be back better than ever before you know it.

“I’m so sad that I don’t get to perform for you guys, I’m so sad that I don’t get to fight but I am excited to get healthy and rebuild. Thank you to the @ufc @danawhite @mickmaynard2 @heatherlinden @drtera @ufcpi for always taking care of me

“I am 24 years old and young in this game,” she concluded. “I promise you I will be back better than before and the King is still coming for her crown. Love you guys, thank you for the support.”

Taking the place of O’Neill will be another young Flyweight contender as the No. 14-ranked Maycee Barber has gotten the call to fill in, per BJPenn.com.

Barber, 23, managed to regain momentum and get back on a winning streak this past weekend at UFC Vegas 52 when earning a unanimous decision victory against Montana De La Rosa. For the 26-fight veteran Eye, she’ll look to snap a four-fight skid.

The full lineup for UFC 276 as it currently stands can be seen below.