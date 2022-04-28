Deal! Jake Paul and Eddie Hearn bet $1M on Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano

The long-awaited boxing match between two of the best female boxers of all time is finally set to go down as Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano collide this Sat. night (April 30, 2022) in Madison Square Garden. Before that, however, the stakes have been raised outside the ring by the promoters.

Representing Taylor is Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn, who works with several of the biggest names in the sport. On the other side of the coin with Serrano is YouTube star turned boxer, Jake Paul.

At Thursday’s pre-fight press conference, Paul issued a challenge to his current business partner.

“I’ve got a bet for you, Eddie,” Paul said (h/t MMA Fighting).

“I’m not getting a tattoo,” Hearn joked, referencing Paul’s tattoo bet made during the saga of his first Tyron Woodley fight.

“I’ll bet you all the jewelry that I’m wearing right now that Amanda wins the fight,” Paul said.

Hearn responded saying he hoped to bet more than that, alluding to Paul’s jewelry not being worth that much. The two eventually pushed the wager to $1,000,000 after Paul noted his jewelry was worth $500,000. Paul extended his hand to seal the deal on the spot with a handshake, Hearn responding; “We’ll get it together.” The Matchroom head eventually gave in and shook on the bet.

“When Amanda wins, I’m giving your million dollars to her,” Paul added.

Over the course of his involvement in the sport of boxing, Paul has made it clear that he wants to help fighters get what they deserve, whether in boxing or mixed martial arts (MMA). Despite one's feelings towards him, Paul has definitely been able to enhance the star power and return for Serrano who has fought on the same card as Paul in each of their last two matches.