 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Highlights! Bruno Cappelozza bulldozes Stuart Austin in first-round knockout win

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
/ new
Rizin - Saraba Fiesta Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

The second event of the Professional Fighter’s League 2022 season wrapped up just moments ago, headlined by a Heavyweight clash between last year’s winner Bruno Cappelozza and veteran Stuart Austin.

This one didn’t last too long.

Cappelozza started the fight strong, chopping some early low kicks before landing a big right in an exchange. The fight moved into the clinch from there, with Cappelozza scoring a couple brief takedowns with trips. When the two separated, Cappelozza sent his opponent stumbling with another big right hand.

Stuart tried to dive towards the legs, but he wound up on his back. Cappelozza passed into mount soon afterward, releasing a flurry of punches to secure the first-round stoppage win, as well as six points in the 2022 season.

Check out the highlight clips below courtesy of PFL:

For complete PFL 2 results and play-by-play, click HERE!

Five Weeks Of Self-Promotion

At the moment, I’m still waiting to hear back on a new opponent. I’ve accepted one, but nothing is confirmed. The plan remains to compete on May 28, but well, MMA ...

As with all my pro fights, I raise funds to cover camp costs/actually make a profit via the fight banner. $5 or more gets your name/screen name/nickname on the fight banner, and it enters you into a raffle to win the banner itself. Payment options include venmo: AndyLRichardson (1572), PayPal, or the latest GoFundMe page. Complete details are HERE!

I hugely appreciate the MMAMania community support (financial or otherwise) for both my writing and fighting careers. Thank you!

Insomnia

Michael Chandler might be switching sports on us!

Glover Teixeira, king of Light Heavyweight and longevity.

Now, this is a rumor based on a recent Zabit Instagram post, so don’t take it as confirmed fact ...

A major blow to one of Flyweight’s best prospects ...

Seems like an odd time to be flying to Russia to fight in a regional show anyway, does it not?

Kyle Dake denies an inside trip with authority:

In case anyone was wondering how BJ Penn’s appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience went, these clips paint a picture.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

It was just recently announced that Khusein Askhabov will be fighting Herbert Burns in July in UFC. Here’s a quick clip of the Russian in action:

The two words atop this video really say it all.

Loman got his head off the center line and let his opponent walk into this one!

Random Land

I can think of more efficient uses of $800 to travel, but this is neat!

Midnight Music: Pop rock, 1973

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...