The second event of the Professional Fighter’s League 2022 season wrapped up just moments ago, headlined by a Heavyweight clash between last year’s winner Bruno Cappelozza and veteran Stuart Austin.

This one didn’t last too long.

Cappelozza started the fight strong, chopping some early low kicks before landing a big right in an exchange. The fight moved into the clinch from there, with Cappelozza scoring a couple brief takedowns with trips. When the two separated, Cappelozza sent his opponent stumbling with another big right hand.

Stuart tried to dive towards the legs, but he wound up on his back. Cappelozza passed into mount soon afterward, releasing a flurry of punches to secure the first-round stoppage win, as well as six points in the 2022 season.

Check out the highlight clips below courtesy of PFL:

Bruno lands a shot and drops Stuart in the 1st#2022PFL2 pic.twitter.com/eWpMqIIHM7 — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 29, 2022

6 Points and the 1st round finish for Bruno Cappelozza!#2022PFL2 pic.twitter.com/HcBajmTR8W — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 29, 2022

For complete PFL 2 results and play-by-play, click HERE!

Michael Chandler might be switching sports on us!

Glover Teixeira, king of Light Heavyweight and longevity.

fun fact - glover teixeira has never dropped out the top 15 since ufc first started rankings (2013) — Dovy (@DovySimuMMA) April 28, 2022

Now, this is a rumor based on a recent Zabit Instagram post, so don’t take it as confirmed fact ...

Zabit Magomedsharipov has revealed he will be pursuing a career in medicine per a recent post he made on his Instagram account.



The news has cast further doubt on whether the athlete will ever make a return to the UFC octagon.#VMTV #UFC #MMA #MMATwitter pic.twitter.com/3lQfpSInQH — Violent Money TV (@VM_TV_) April 27, 2022

A major blow to one of Flyweight’s best prospects ...

Casey O'Neill is out of her upcoming fight against Jessica Eye after tearing her ACL.



Really unfortunate news. With surgery, she'll likely be looking at an early to mid 2023 return. https://t.co/Z2NYrnpzvA — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) April 28, 2022

Seems like an odd time to be flying to Russia to fight in a regional show anyway, does it not?

Per ACA: Luis Peña will no longer fight Eduard Vartanyan at #ACA139 on May 21st. ACA states that Peña has difficulties to get clearance to flight and fight in Russia. Vartanyan will get a new opponent. — Marcel Dorff (@BigMarcel24) April 28, 2022

Kyle Dake denies an inside trip with authority:

In case anyone was wondering how BJ Penn’s appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience went, these clips paint a picture.

BJ: Hawaii’s income tax is too high.



Rogan: What’s the income tax?



BJ: I don’t know.



BJ: The Hawaii Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs is too slow.



Rogan: Why is that?



BJ: I don’t know.pic.twitter.com/18xwamjYZf — Borrachinha Depot (@FullContactMTWF) April 28, 2022

The highlight of BJ's appearance on Rogan's podcast pic.twitter.com/vDcniSBJqm — Borrachinha Depot (@FullContactMTWF) April 28, 2022

It was just recently announced that Khusein Askhabov will be fighting Herbert Burns in July in UFC. Here’s a quick clip of the Russian in action:

variety of different takedowns in his arsenal. On the ground he’s not devestating ground & pounder, but he does damage (doesn’t just stay active enough not to get a stand up by ref). Won’t chase submissions but if he sees an opportunity he’ll gladly take it. On the feet he can be pic.twitter.com/rvxvr4zJDM — Fedor’s nephew (@FdrNphw) August 23, 2021

The two words atop this video really say it all.

Loman got his head off the center line and let his opponent walk into this one!

