Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano staredown video

Katie Taylor (20-0, 6 KOs) and Amanda Serrano (42-1-1, 30 KOs) will collide in what is widely-considered to be the biggest women’s boxing match in the history of the “sweet science,” since “The Bray Bomber” and “The Real Deal” hold just about every title you can win inside the squared circle.

Taylor, 35, is an Olympic gold medalist and the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight champion. Each of those aforementioned titles are up for grabs when they go to war on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) this Sat. night (April 30, 2022) inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Serrano, 33, is riding a 28-fight win streak and currently holds the WBC, WBO, and IBO belts at featherweight and to date has captured nine world titles across seven different weight classes. Her recent addition to Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions was instrumental in getting Taylor and Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn back on board.

The pair were previously scheduled to collide back in 2020; however, COVID-19 brought an end to that booking.

Taylor and Serrano came face-to-face earlier today at the final press conference before this weekend’s fight. You can watch that staredown in the embedded video above, then be sure to swing back for the weigh ins on Friday, followed by the live event on Sat. night, with real-time results and play-by-play right here at MMAmania.com.