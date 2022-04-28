Fearful Colby Covington draws protection order against Jorge Masvidal after suffering ‘brain injury’ in alleged attack

UFC welterweight rivals Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington appeared before Florida’s 11th Circuit Court on Thursday (via Zoom) where Judge Zachary James set a new court date of May 12 (status hearing), while also updating the charges levied against Masvidal in last month’s street attack.

“Gamebred” is charged with single counts of aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm and criminal mischief after allegedly ambushing “Chaos” outside a “Sunshine State” steakhouse. Covington suffered a “brain injury” during the altercation, according to a new report from MMA Junkie.

In addition, the report also notes Masvidal has been ordered to stay away from Covington, no less than 25 feet in person and at least 500 feet away from his personal residence. The two-time title challenger told the court he was living “in fear” of another attack. Masvidal is also forbidden to contact Covington directly or indirectly.

“Gamebred,” who pleaded “Not Guilty” to both charges, was arrested back on March 23 but later released on $5,000 bond. His attorneys are expected to argue “mutual combat” if and when this case makes it to trial. Defense attorneys recently filed a motion calling for a medical check-up of Covington, as well as an inspection of the Rolex reportedly damaged in the alleged attack.

No doubt the jury will hear the entirety of their longstanding (and fairly ugly) feud. Covington and Masvidal are former friends and training partners who were driven apart by their individual quests for the welterweight title. Covington would eventually defeat Masvidal when they fought in the UFC 272 main event, but “Gamebred” wanted street justice for incendiary comments “Chaos” made during the build-up to their five-round fight.

The cost of that alleged payback could be as high as 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.