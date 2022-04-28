UFC books ‘Fight Night’ events for June 18 in Austin, July 23 in London

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is leaving Las Vegas for a pair of “Fight Night” events in June and July. First up is the June 18 card in Austin, Texas, which is likely to be held at the Frank Erwin Center, no stranger to UFC events. The promotion will then head to London, England, on July 23 inside O2 Arena.
Here’s how the next few months shake out:
May:
Sat., May 7: UFC 274 “Oliveira vs. Gaethje”
Sat., May 14: UFC Vegas 54 “Blachowicz vs. Rakic”
Sat., May 21: UFC Vegas 55 “Holm vs. Vieira”
June:
Sat., June 4: UFC Vegas 56 “Volkov vs. Rozenstruik”
Sat., June 11: UFC 275 “Teixeira vs. Prochazka”
Sat., June 18: UFC Austin
Sat., June 25: UFC Vegas 57
July:
Sat., July 2: UFC 276
Sat., July 9: UFC UFC Vegas 58
Sat., July 16: UFC UFC Vegas 59
Sat., July 23: UFC London
Sat., July 30: UFC 277
No word yet on who will headline the Austin and London cards on June 18 and July 23, but you can expect those announcements over the next couple of weeks, if not sooner.
