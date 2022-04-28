Professional Fighters League (PFL) continues its 2022 season TONIGHT (Thurs., April 28, 2022) with a stacked line up of Heavyweights and Featherweights.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE results and real-time play-by-play coverage of the entire PFL 2 main card below, which begins at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+. We’ll also provide quick results for the “Prelims” undercard on ESPN+, which will start streaming at 6:30 p.m. ET (watch it here).

This week’s main event pits 2021 tournament champion, Bruno Cappelozza, against English veteran Stuart Austin, while two-time Featherweigth champ Lance Palmer meets UFC veteran Chris Wade in the co-feature. Other names of note include Brendan Loughnane, Renan Ferreira and Denis Goltsov.

PFL 2 QUICK RESULTS:

Bruno Cappelozza vs. Stuart Austin

Lance Palmer vs. Chris Wade

Brendan Loughnane vs. Ryoji Kudo

Renan Ferreira vs. Jamelle Jones

Denis Goltsov vs. Cody Goodale

Ante Delija vs. Matheus Scheffel

Bubba Jenkins vs. Kyle Bochniak

Klidson Abreu vs. Adam Keresh

Sheymon Moraes vs. Boston Salmon — Moraes def. Salmon by unanimous decision (30-27 x2)

Alejandro Flores vs. Saba Bolaghi — Flores def. Bolaghi by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

PFL 2 PLAY-BY-PLAY:

