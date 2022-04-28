Professional Fighters League (PFL) continues its 2022 season TONIGHT (Thurs., April 28, 2022) with a stacked line up of Heavyweights and Featherweights.
MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE results and real-time play-by-play coverage of the entire PFL 2 main card below, which begins at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+. We’ll also provide quick results for the “Prelims” undercard on ESPN+, which will start streaming at 6:30 p.m. ET (watch it here).
This week’s main event pits 2021 tournament champion, Bruno Cappelozza, against English veteran Stuart Austin, while two-time Featherweigth champ Lance Palmer meets UFC veteran Chris Wade in the co-feature. Other names of note include Brendan Loughnane, Renan Ferreira and Denis Goltsov.
PFL 2 QUICK RESULTS:
Bruno Cappelozza vs. Stuart Austin
Lance Palmer vs. Chris Wade
Brendan Loughnane vs. Ryoji Kudo
Renan Ferreira vs. Jamelle Jones
Denis Goltsov vs. Cody Goodale
Ante Delija vs. Matheus Scheffel
Bubba Jenkins vs. Kyle Bochniak
Klidson Abreu vs. Adam Keresh
Sheymon Moraes vs. Boston Salmon — Moraes def. Salmon by unanimous decision (30-27 x2)
Alejandro Flores vs. Saba Bolaghi — Flores def. Bolaghi by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)
PFL 2 PLAY-BY-PLAY:
265 lbs.: Bruno Cappelozza vs. Stuart Austin
Round one:
Round two:
Round three:
Final result:
145 lbs.: Lance Palmer vs. Chris Wade
Round one:
Round two:
Round three:
Final result:
145 lbs.: Brendan Loughnane vs. Ryoji Kudo
Round one:
Round two:
Round three:
Final result:
265 lbs.: Renan Ferreira vs. Jamelle Jones
Round one:
Round two:
Round three:
Final result:
265 lbs.: Denis Goltsov vs. Cody Goodale
Round one:
Round two:
Round three:
Final result:
For more on PFL and its ongoing 2022 season, click here.
