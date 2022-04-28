Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Consider tonight’s article a continuation of last night’s piece, in which Canelo Alvarez laughed off Ali Abdelaziz’s attempt to label him a “chicken.” Earlier today, Kamaru Usman responded to back his manager and start further conversation with the boxing superstar. “Let’s just all relax,” Usman wrote. “before somebody gets hurt.” Canelo found common ground with “Nigerian Nightmare” and agreed to back off ... sort of!

I agree cuz it will not be me https://t.co/m3UMAQfdls — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) April 27, 2022

In response, Usman pondered whether or not Canelo would be willing to fight him in the ring, Octagon, or both. No MMA fight between the two has been discussed at all; it’s been Usman and his team pushing for the boxing match in search of a gigantic payday and big step up in publicity.

Alvarez pointed out as much in reply, advising Usman to “sit down” and wait his turn for their fight. As he’s mentioned previously, Canelo’s focus right now is on further building his boxing legacy, not seeking crossover fights with MMA champions.

You calling me out right ? You want the pay day right ? So you know where, but sit down it's not your turn yet I have a legacy to make https://t.co/4oMQ0LOq1m — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) April 27, 2022

If there’s a silver lining here for Usman, Canelo seems eventually willing to fight the wrestler. In order for the match up to remain an eventual option, however, Usman will have to remain the undisputed champion, and there are some top-notch challengers like Khamzat Chimaev coming up at 170 lbs.

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou feels a lot more likely.

Five Weeks Of Self-Promotion

At the moment, I’m still waiting to hear back on a new opponent. I’ve accepted one, but nothing is confirmed. The plan remains to compete on May 28, but well, MMA ...

As with all my pro fights, I raise funds to cover camp costs/actually make a profit via the fight banner. $5 or more gets your name/screen name/nickname on the fight banner, and it enters you into a raffle to win the banner itself. Payment options include venmo: AndyLRichardson (1572), PayPal, or the latest GoFundMe page. Complete details are HERE!

I hugely appreciate the MMAMania community support (financial or otherwise) for both my writing and fighting careers. Thank you!

Insomnia

Absolutely gigantic news for One Championship, who have been putting on excellent cards lately.

Amazon Prime is the new home of ONE Championship in the USA and Canada. Just announced.



Details:



* 5-year deal for US & Canada with Amazon Prime Video Sports.



* Minimum 12 annual events LIVE in US primetime.



* First event + full calendar to be announced soon. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 27, 2022

Stephen Thompson throws his name in the hat to fight a Diaz brother, which sounds like an awful match up for Stockton’s favorite sons.

I’m down to fight @nickdiaz209 or @NateDiaz209 ! I have nothing but respect for both of those guys and I’m ready to go. Who wouldn’t love good striking battle?! #respect #readytogo — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) April 27, 2022

Yoel Romero has some of the most aesthetic wrestling in MMA history. It’s a great “What if?” to imagine the Cuban transitioning to MMA earlier in life.

Who should Tom Aspinall fight next? I like the Tai Tuivasa fight.

This physically hurts to watch.

This classic clip is so damn awkward lmao pic.twitter.com/itiXTwXc7H — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) April 26, 2022

Related Rogan Defeats Cancel Culture

... Maybe Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Zhang Weili being three rounds isn’t decided after all?

Should be 5 or not?? I’m willing to do 5 rounds for my fans ❣️ @ufc @danawhite https://t.co/NXTfXialSi — Joanna Jedrzejczyk (@joannamma) April 26, 2022

Ouch!

Slips, rips, and KO clips

A classic kickboxing KO:

On this day in '99, Kyokushin master Francisco Filho upsets the former K-1 World GP champion Ernesto Hoost.pic.twitter.com/lvordHAWoq — Cerebral Vigilante (@Delisketo) April 25, 2022

Any time a teep/front kick gets passed across the body, there are huge openings for counter shots.

Throwback to the days when Andrei Arlovski fights were fun — in all seriousness, good for “The Pitbull” for finding a winning and safe strategy in his 40s!

Random Land

Owls are cool.

Midnight Music: East coast rap, 1993

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.