Jake Paul unleashes heated rant on why he targets UFC fighters for boxing matches: ‘They’re a bunch of f—king p—sies’

Jake Paul is clearing the air in the only way he can.

Throughout his still-young career in boxing, the 25-year-old YouTube star has accrued five solid victories with four ending via stoppage. However, none of his opponents have been professional boxers.

Starting with the “most celebrity” matchup of the five, Paul debuted against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib in January 2020 before knocking out former National Basketball Association (NBA) player Nate Robinson in November of that same year. From there, Paul went on to take out former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweights, Ben Askren (watch highlights) and Tyron Woodley.

For Paul’s last fight, he was originally scheduled to take on his first legitimate boxer. That was until the opponent, Tommy Fury, was forced to withdraw due to injury. Therefore, resulting in Woodley stepping in for a rematch. Now, Paul has recently gone back and forth with another former UFC champion, Michael Bisping, despite teasing a return to the ring in August.

“I also think it’s a silly callout,” Paul told media during the Taylor-Serrano open workouts regarding Bisping (h/t TheMacLife). “That’s an easy fight for me, it’s a one-round fight, he’s an old guy. Here’s the thing about me, if someone talks s—t, I have to f—k them up. I have a f—king problem. If someone talks s—t, let’s f—king settle it in the ring. Let’s see if you’re really about that or if you’re just talking on Twitter. You feel me?

“So these guys — these ‘UFC champions’ — who think they’re so tough, I’ll beat the f—k out of all of them and I got time,” he continued. “I got time to do it, I’m young. So any of them can come and get it as fast as we get these deals done, I’ll knock them all out. Bisping wants to talk s—t? Cool. Let’s get in the ring, motherf—ker. You p—sy. If anyone wants to talk s—t, get in the f—king ring, p—sy. [Jorge] Masvidal, you p—sy. All these guys are all talk, they’re cap, and their dad Dana [White] f—king owns them. They’re a bunch of f—king p—sies that have to hide behind the f—king contract.”

For Bisping, 43, his last fight came in November 2017 when suffering a first-round knockout loss against Kelvin Gastelum in Shanghai, China (watch highlights). The British mixed martial arts (MMA) legend has since had several surgeries during his retirement to fix lingering injuries from his career. Though he’s entertained the idea of boxing Paul in the past and has played along recently, it remains to be seen just how serious “The Count” is about attempting to avenge his fallen MMA brethren.