Paddy Pimblett open to Logan Paul fight: ‘I’d submit him quite easily’

Paddy Pimblett has established quite a name for himself only two fights into his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) career.

The Lightweight prospect scored his second victory in the promotion on the main card of an epic UFC London card last month when defeating Rodrigo “Kazula” Vargas via first-round rear-naked choke submission (watch highlights). In the time since the win, Pimblett has found himself in the crosshairs of some fellow Lightweights, unsurprisingly. However, more unique names expressing interest in taking him on including the likes of YouTube star turned combat sports enthusiast, Logan Paul, who recently highlighted Pimblett as the person he wants to make a potential UFC debut against.

“He knows who the boy is, doesn’t he? He knows who will put bums on seats, lad,” Pimblett told The Schmo. “I can’t see him mentioning anyone else. I know he’s a lot bigger than me like. ... I don’t think it really matters, to be honest. I think I’d submit him quite easily and quite quickly but you never know, anything can happen in a fight. If Logan Paul ever does want the fight, lad, I’m open to hearing what numbers he’s coming at us with (laughs).”

While the size difference between the two is quite evident, Pimblett openly flaunts his ballooning process between fights as he is far north of his 155-pound division at present. Despite that, he is planning a light diet in the coming weeks to get back in the Octagon during the summertime as UFC is expected to hold its second United Kingdom event in 2022.

The potential card has yet to be confirmed or announced by the promotion but the last event’s headliner, Tom Aspinall, has hinted his next fight is on the horizon and he’s expressed interest in continuing to compete in his home country.