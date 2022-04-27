UFC star inadvertently dragged into Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard courtroom drama

Can’t blame this one on Quebec.

Actor Johnny Depp recently testified against ex-wife and fellow movie star Amber Heard in a defamation trial currently being held in Fairfax, Virginia, where the courtroom was introduced to Raquel Pennington, a longtime neighbor and close friend of Heard.

Related Idiot Hackers Just Doxxed Wrong Dana White

Raquel Rose Pennington, not Raquel “Rocky” Pennington.

“I love how I’m getting [dragged] into this Johnny Depp trial and I don’t know any of those people,” the No. 4-ranked bantamweight wrote on Twitter. “Get your facts together people. There are more Raquel Penningtons in the world.”

Pennington testified on behalf of Heard, which caused problems for the other Pennington.

Related Dan Hardy Mistakes Obnoxious Fan For Johnny Walker

“This is becoming comical at this point,” the former title challenger tweeted. “How are people so ‘invested’ in the Depp vs. Heard case but don’t have facts together or can’t even Google to realize I don’t know those people and am not involved?”

Fake Jon Jones can relate.