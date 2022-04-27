Derrick Lewis vs Sergei Pavlovich in the works for UFC 277 on July 30

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is putting together a heavyweight slugfest pitting knockout icon Derrick Lewis opposite once-beaten Russian bruiser Sergey Pavlovich for the upcoming UFC 277 pay-per-view (PPV) event on July 30 in Las Vegas, according to ESPN.

The 37 year-old Lewis (26-9, 1 NC) is looking to rebound from his knockout loss to resurgent heavyweight striker Tai Tuivasa at the UFC 271 PPV card last February. Falling to “Bam Bam” dropped “The Black Beast” to 1-2 after previously racking up four straight wins.

As for Pavlovich, who turns 30 in just a few weeks, he improved to 15-1 (3-1 under the UFC banner) by smashing and trashing the venerable Shamil Abdurakhimov at the UFC London card just last month. The Eagles MMA product holds 12 knockouts in 15 wins.

UFC 277 will also feature the middleweight showdown between 185-pound rising stars Sean Strickland and Alex Pereira. No other bouts have been announced at this time, but you can expect that to change sooner, rather than later.