Latest UFC rankings update: Jessica Andrade shakes things up at 115 pounds with triumphant return

Former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade made her triumphant return to the Top 5 of the 115-pound division after securing a first-round submission victory over fellow Brazilian bruiser Amanda Lemos atop the UFC Vegas 52 event on April 23 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Get complete UFC Vegas 52 results and play-by-play here.

The move back to strawweight did not come without a price, as “Bate Estaca” will also give up two spots in the 125-pound weight class, falling to No. 3. I’m sure it’s just a matter of time before Andrade is removed altogether as she embarks on another strawweight title run.

Here’s how UFC compiles its official rankings:

Rankings were generated by a voting panel made up of media members. The media members were asked to vote for who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight-class and pound-for-pound. A fighter is only eligible to be voted on if they are in active status in the UFC. A fighter can appear in more than one weight division at a time. The champion and interim champion are considered to be in the top positions of their respective divisions and therefore are not eligible for voting by weight-class. However, the champions can be voted on for the pound-for-pound rankings.

Take a look at what the latest rankings field looks like courtesy of UFC.com. Note: (+/- = movement in rankings, T = tie, *NR = Not previously ranked).

MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Kamaru Usman

2. Alexander Volkanovski

3. Israel Adesanya

4. Francis Ngannou

5. Charles Oliveira

6. Max Holloway

7. Dustin Poirier

8. Jon Jones

9. Glover Teixeira

10. Deiveson Figueiredo

11. Aljamain Sterling

12. Stipe Miocic

13. Petr Yan

14. Brandon Moreno

15. Robert Whittaker

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Deiveson Figueiredo

1. Brandon Moreno

2. Kai Kara France

3. Askar Askarov

4. Alexandre Pantoja

5. Alex Perez

6. Brandon Royval

7. Matheus Nicolau

8. Rogerio Bontorin

9. Matt Schnell

10. David Dvorak

11. Tim Elliott

12. Su Mudaerji

13. Amir Albazi

14. Manel Kape

15. Tagir Ulanbekov

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Aljamain Sterling

1. Petr Yan (Interim champion)

2. T.J. Dillashaw

3. Jose Aldo

4. Cory Sandhagen

5. Rob Font

6. Merab Dvalishvili

7. Dominick Cruz

8. Marlon Vera

9. (T) Pedro Munhoz

9. (T) Song Yadong

11. Frankie Edgar

12. Ricky Simon

13. Sean O’Malley

14. Marlon Moraes

15. Jack Shore *NR

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Alexander Volkanovski

1. Max Holloway

2. Brian Ortega

3. Yair Rodriguez

4. Calvin Kattar

5. Chan Sung Jung

6. Arnold Allen

7. Josh Emmett

8. Giga Chikadze

9. Bryce Mitchell

10. Dan Ige

11. Sodiq Yusuff

12. Edson Barboza

13. Movsar Evloev

14. Shane Burgos

15. Ilia Topuria

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Charles Oliveira

1. (T) Justin Gaethje

1. (T) Dustin Poirier

3. Islam Makhachev

4. Beneil Dariush

5. Michael Chandler

6. Rafael dos Anjos

7. Tony Ferguson

8. Gregor Gillespie

9. Conor McGregor

10. Rafael Fiziev

11. Arman Tsarukyan

12. Mateusz Gamrot

13. Dan Hooker

14. Brad Riddell

15. Diego Ferreira

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Kamaru Usman

1. Colby Covington

2. Leon Edwards

3. Khamzat Chimaev

4. Gilbert Burns

5. Belal Muhammed

6. Vicente Luque

7. Stephen Thompson

8. Jorge Masvidal

9. Sean Brady

10. Neil Magny

11. Michael Chiesa

12. Geoff Neal

13. Li Jingliang

14. Santiago Ponzinibbio

15. Shavkat Rakhmonov

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Israel Adesanya

1. Robert Whittaker

2. Jared Cannonier

3. Marvin Vettori

4. (T) Derek Brunson

4. (T) Paulo Costa

4. (T) Sean Strickland

7. Jack Hermansson

8. Darren Till

9. Uriah Hall

10. Kelvin Gastelum

11. Nassourdine Imavov

12. Brad Tavares

13. Andre Muniz

14. Chris Weidman

15. Edmen Shahbazyan

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Glover Teixeira

1. Jan Blachowicz

2. Jiri Prochazka

3. Aleksandar Rakic

4. Magomed Ankalaev

5. Anthony Smith

6. Thiago Santos

7. Dominick Reyes

8. Paul Craig

9. Volkan Oezdemir

10. Jamahal Hill

11. Nikita Krylov

12. Johnny Walker

13. Ryan Spann

14. Jim Crute

15. Dustin Jacoby

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Francis Ngannou

1. Ciryl Gane

2. Stipe Miocic

3. Tai Tuivasa

4. Curtis Blaydes

5. Derrick Lewis

6. Tom Aspinall

7. Alexander Volkov

8. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

9. (T) Chris Daukaus

9. (T) Marcin Tybura

11. Sergei Pavlovich

12. Shamil Abdurakhimov

13. Augusto Sakai

14. Walt Harris

15. Blagoy Ivanov

WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Valentina Shevchenko

2. Amanda Nunes

3. Rose Namajunas

4. Julianna Pena

5. Weili Zhang

6. Jessica Andrade

7. Holly Holm

8. Carla Esparza

9. Marina Rodriguez

10. Katlyn Chookagian

11. Yan Xiaonan

12. Irene Aldana +1

13. Mackenzie Dern -1

14. Lauren Murphy

15. Raquel Pennington

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Rose Namajunas

1. Zhang Weili

2. Carla Esparza

3. Marina Rodriguez

4. Mackenzie Dern

5. Jessica Andrade *NR

6. Yan Xiaonan -1

7. Nina Nunes -1

8. Tecia Torres -1

9. Amanda Ribas -1

10. Michelle Waterson -1

11. Amanda Lemos -1

12. Virna Jandiroba -1

13. Angela Hill -1

14. Jessica Penne -1

15. Brianna Van Buren -1

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Valentina Shevchenko

1. Katlyn Chookagian +1

2. Lauren Murphy +1

3. Jessica Andrade -2

4. Talia Santos

5. Alexa Grasso

6. Manon Fiorot

7. Jennifer Maia

8. Viviane Araujo

9. Andrea Lee

10. Joanne Wood

11. Cynthia Calvillo

12. Jessica Eye

13. Casey O’Neill

14. Maycee Barber

15. Erin Blanchfield

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Julianna Pena

1. Amanda Nunes

2. Holly Holm

3. Irene Aldana

4. Raquel Pennington

5. Ketlen Vieira

6. Yana Kunitskaya

7. Aspen Ladd

8. Sara McMann

9. Miesha Tate

10. Pannie Kianzad +2

11. Macy Chiasson -1

12. Lina Lansberg -1

13. Karol Rosa

14. Julia Avila

15. Norma Dumont

There you have it.

You can expect these rankings to change around this time next week following the UFC Vegas 53 mixed martial arts (MMA) card, particularly in the bantamweight division, after event headliners Rob Font (No. 5) and Marlon Vera (No. 8) hook ‘em up for a spot in the crowded 135-pound title chase.

For much more on that upcoming fight card click here.