ONE Championship signs multi-year agreement with Prime Video

ONE Championship is coming to Prime Video.

The promotion today announced a multi-year agreement to broadcast 12 live ONE Championship events per year in the United States and Canada. The first card is expected to be announced at some point over the next few months.

“As the world’s largest martial arts organization, we believe our collaboration with Prime Video will allow us to reach a wider North American audience that is hungry for an authentic and differentiated product you simply cannot get with any other organization,” Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO at ONE Championship, said in today’s release. “We look forward to showcasing the absolute greatest martial artists on the planet, right here in the ONE Championship Circle and on Prime Video.”

“In addition to offering a full suite of martial arts disciplines, ONE Championship shares our mutual commitment to elevate female athletes, boasting five reigning female World Champions,” Marie Donoghue, Vice President of Global Sports Video at Amazon added. “We are proud to add exclusive coverage of ONE Championship events to our suite of marquee live sports offerings.”

ONE Championship returns to action on May 20 in Singapore with ONE 157: “Petchmorakot vs. Vienot,” topped by a pair of Muay Thai world title fights. The inaugural ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix and a pair of grappling matches were also added to the overseas fight card.

