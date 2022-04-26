Gilbert Burns answers Nate Diaz’s call: ‘I know a guy’

Nate Diaz wants to fight. Gilbert Burns wants to fight. So why not let them fight each other?

The pair of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweights have never been known to back down from a challenge no matter the name on the contract. With both now finding themselves in unique positions coming off valiant losses, now seems like a logical time to match them together.

Diaz, a generally rather inactive fighter in this later chapter of his career, returned to the Octagon in June 2021 for a five-round showdown with Leon Edwards that saw him come up short via unanimous decision. In recent months, he’s expressed interest in fighting Dustin Poirier, fighting for Bellator, and now just wanting to fight anyone possible. ... Except for Conor McGregor.

“I been trying to fight everybody and no go what’s the hold up ufc [angry face and fist emoji] ?” Diaz asked on Twitter. “I’m not fighting Conor he sucks. I’ll fight some one quit slow rolling me please Thanks”

Before Burns’ run to Welterweight contention that capped off with a title shot opposite Kamaru Usman, he became a fan favorite for calling out and accepting fights with essentially the entire UFC roster — Heavyweights included. Fresh off the heels of a fight-of-the-year caliber loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273 (watch highlights), Burns is simply itching to get back in action.

“[eyeball emojis] Fight me Nathan @NateDiaz209,” Burns quote tweeted in response to Diaz. “Trying to fight everybody [crying laughing emojis] I know a guy [shrugging emojis] @NateDiaz209”

Related Burns Demands Chimaev Rematch

Burns vs. Diaz would very likely turn out to be an entertaining fight for as long as it lasted. Unfortunately, the likelihood of it coming together next for each feels unlikely as Diaz is believed to have one more fight left on his UFC contract. Therefore, the promotion would be foolish not to go as big as they could with it if the two parties can’t come to any extension agreements.

For now, “Durinho” will just have to continue making his case.

“Would you watch this fight?” Burns asked on Twitter sharing an unofficial poster.