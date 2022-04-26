Joe Rogan on Mike Tyson's sky-high punch-out: ‘It’s like headbutting a beehive’

Annoying Mike Tyson on an airplane is unsurprisingly a bad idea.

The former world Heavyweight boxing champion was treated to a less than pleasant plane ride last week when the passenger directly behind him began causing some trouble. After enduring as much as he could, Tyson vented his frustrations with his fists upon the passenger’s face and head.

It was later revealed that Florida’s Melvin George Townsend III, the “victim” of Tyson’s wrath, has an extensive criminal record. Reacting to the recent incident, Joe Rogan is along the line of thinking that if you play stupid games, you might win stupid prizes.

“That’s real simple. That dude was a douchebag,” Rogan said on his Joe Rogan Experience podcast. “He was annoying one of the baddest motherf—kers that’s ever walked the face of the Earth. That’s so dumb. That’s not even kicking a beehive, it’s like headbutting a beehive.

“That guy was probably on a bunch of s—t. The guy who Mike Tyson punched apparently has a lengthy criminal history. If you find yourself where Mike Tyson’s reaching over the back of an airline seat and punching you in the face, I think you probably earned it. People get crazy. They think just because he’s Mike Tyson, he’s famous, he can’t just punch you (laughs). If you’re annoying him, he’s just gonna f—king hit you like a normal person would.”

As of right now, Tyson isn’t facing any legal ramifications for his actions and has since returned to Miami, Florida after the incident which saw him head to San Francisco, California to help promote the new “Relevnt” social media app.