Healthy Fabricio Werdum has been lifting weights, eyes PFL ‘super fight’ in June

I guess Fabricio Werdum really is the Tom Brady of MMA after all.

The former UFC heavyweight champion withdrew from the PFL 2022 season earlier this year and claimed he was retired from cage fighting (but not boxing) after brain swelling ended his tournament run — which was not without controversy — last June.

But after getting a clean bill of health, “Vai Cavalo” is ready to return.

“I don’t have any injuries – well, I’ve had a few surgeries but nothing bad,” Werdum told MMA Junkie. “My head is fine and I’ve always said the most important thing is having both your body and mind right. I’m aligning both things. I’ve been lifting weights, doing boxing. … I want to fight again, hopefully around June. I’ll be ready.”

Werdum (24-9-1, 1 NC), who turns 45 in July, had just one appearance for PFL after spending more than a decade under the UFC banner. As of this writing, the Brazilian is not part of the PFL 2022 heavyweight season but remains open to a 265-pound “super fight.”

“It can be like a super fight or a fight outside of the season, or a season fight because it happens – people get injured or can’t fight so I’ll step in there,” Werdum continued. “I have no problem doing that. I think the most important thing is that I want to fight, hopefully June 24 or July. I want to fight.”

See you this summer?