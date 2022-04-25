Henry Cejudo targets Sterling, Holloway and Volkanovski as potential opponents for 2022 UFC return

I met with @ufc brass last week, and all I can say is I have some interesting options. Whether it's at 135 or 145, Aljolame, TJ, Holloway, or Volkanovski-- I'll be ready in 6 months. Until then, I'm watching closely NEW episode of Triple C & Schmo: https://t.co/T676mZK5lj pic.twitter.com/KAUt4oCspL

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president, Dana White, may no longer be able to use his go-to line of “he’s retired” when referring to former champ-champ, Henry Cejudo, when asked about him. That’s because “Triple C” is officially mounting a comeback.

Cejudo met with the UFC brass last week in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the “King of Cringe” says he is once again targeting the biggest fights against the biggest names in multiple weight classes.

“I met with UFC brass last week, and all I can say is I have some interesting options,” Cejudo wrote on Twitter. “Whether it’s at 135 or 145, Aljolame, TJ, Holloway, or Volkanovski— I’ll be ready in 6 months. Until then, I’m watching closely.”

Cejudo was solely focused on a title fight against Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanvoski for the longest time, but since White would always shoot it down, it seems that option won’t be first on the list.

A Bantamweight title fight against current division king, Aljamain Sterling, seems logical seeing as that Cejudo never actually lost the strap, ultimately vacating it in May 2020 shortly after announcing his retirement from the fight game.

Interestingly enough, Cejudo made no mention of a potential return to the Flyweight division to try and regain the belt he relinquished in 2019 following one successful defense of it against T.J. Dillashaw.

Should Cejudo make his return this year, who would you like to see him face first?