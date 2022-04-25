Dillian Whyte slams ‘dirty’ Tyson Fury, inept referee for ‘illegal’ canvas KO — ‘I want another go’

Dillian Whyte was knocked out by Tyson Fury in the sixth round of their WBC heavyweight pay-per-view (PPV) headliner last weekend at Wembley Arena in London, England.

Or was he?

Whyte admits he was “caught” and “hurt” by the “Gypsy King’s” fight-ending uppercut (video highlights here), but also insists the real damage came from his collision with the canvas, the result of a Fury two-hander that sent “The Body Snatcher” head-first onto the floor.

“I was buzzed but obviously I was trying to regather my senses and he proper pushed me and I fell over and hit my head on the canvas which is illegal,” Whyte told Sky Sports. “This isn’t wrestling, this is boxing. I should have been allowed extra time to recover and then carried on fighting. Terrible job from the referee there, but it is, what it is. I should have had time to recover, time to go back to my corner, but Tyson Fury gets away with a lot of things.”

Have a look at the shove in question:

I’m not casting any Shadows but does this uppercut connect Whyte or Graze him. I reckon the push done the damage. #FuryWhyte #Boxing pic.twitter.com/eUJKxNoqmN — EatTheJab (@Deacon18Deacon) April 24, 2022

Followed by the full sequence:

Tyson Fury KO’s Dillian Whyte with a BRUTAL uppercut to retain heavyweight world title at Wembley.#FuryWhyte Messi #furyvswhyte pic.twitter.com/5GFeOl0YXr — Ogundairo Abiodun (@idofoi) April 23, 2022

“Lesson of the day: You don’t go against the Gypsy King,” Fury wrote on Twitter.

“The fight spiralled a bit, until he started punching me in the back of the head. I started doing it to him and then his corner started throwing water and stuff like that, which was a bit crazy,” Whyte continued. “I kept on getting all the blame. He was the one that was holding, he was the one that was headbutting and being dirty in the fight... He said he would retire. I hope he doesn’t retire, because I want another go.”

A rematch is unlikely considering Fury retired to enter the world of mixed-rules combat opposite UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Maybe Whyte can instead slug his way onto the undercard of this upcoming PPV?