Pic: Junior dos Santos scores ‘Redemption’ in Eagle FC poster for May 20 return

Eagle FC, which has become the new retirement home for ex-UFC fighters, recently unveiled its “Redemption” poster for the upcoming combat sports event on Fri., May 20, 2022 at FLX Arena in Miami, Florida.

Headlining the card is former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos, who locks horns with fellow Octagon veteran Yorgan de Castro.

This will mark the first appearance for Dos Santos (21-9) since his bitter exit from UFC back in March. The 38 year-old “Cigano” is mired in a four-fight losing streak dating back to early 2019, with all four losses coming by way of technical knockout. As for De Castro (8-3), who turns 36 at year’s end, he’s coming off consecutive wins over Danyelle Williams and Shaun Asher on the regional circuit.

Also booked for the May 20 fight card on the FLXcast app is the light heavyweight banger between UFC castaways Hector Lombard and Thiago Silva.

Lombard (34-10) turned 44 back in February and sports a 3-1 record in bareknuckle boxing. “Lightning” crossed over from UFC after losing six straight MMA fights in dreadful fashion. The 39 year-old Silva (21-9, 2 NC) has been a fixture in International MMA but only managed a 5-6 record since departing UFC (thanks to this mess) back in late 2013.

Expect the full Eagle FC 48 fight card and lineup to be announced in the coming days.