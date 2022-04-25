Video: ‘Island Boys’ savagely working the mitts — the next social media boxing sensations?

The “Island Boys” could soon become the “Boxing Boys.”

Fraternal twins Alex and Franky Venegas, who rose to social media fame as “Flyysoulja” and “Kodiyakredd” of the “Island Boys,” posted a video of their backyard mitt work on Sunday. I don’t know if they’re auditioning for the upcoming Ultimate Social Boxing (USB) league or just want to strike fear in the hearts of rival rappers, but this footage is a sight to behold.

“No rapper can do this man, I swear, yeah,” said one of them (I can’t tell them apart).

Jake and Logan Paul have paved the way for social media stars to make their mark in the world of combat sports, for better or worse, and the trend will continue as long as people are willing to pay for it. As of this writing, there are no concrete plans to have either of the “Island Boys” throw down, but I’m sure it’s only a matter of time before some upstart promoter tries to get rich quick.

Hopefully they watch this video before signing any contracts.