Jake Paul was not impressed with Tommy Fury’s decision win over Daniel Bocianski on Saturday night and he let “TNT” know it.

Fury, who sparked a ESPN+ PPV main card led by his brother, Tyson Fury, looked great in his six-round fight with Bocianski. It had been eight months since we last saw Fury compete inside of the boxing ring and he delivered on arrival. From a stiff lead jab to powerful combinations in the later rounds, he had his way with Bocianski.

After the fight, Fury took to the microphone and issued an official callout of Paul. The two fighters were expected to meet inside of the ring last December, but an injury to Fury forced him out of the fight. Fury was replaced by former UFC champion Tyron Woodley and the rest is history.

Paul, who never shies away from verbal conflict, quickly offered a response to Fury’s performance on Saturday and subsequent callout.

“Congrats on beating a 10-1 fighter,” said Paul via MMA reporter Ariel Helwani. “But that stadium was empty. When I fight the stadium is full. When Tommy fights no one gives a f—k. And that’s in his home country. Let’s see how Anderson Silva’s event does.”

Paul has hinted at a possible mixed martial arts (MMA) crossover, but he has already announced his planned return to boxing this coming August. It would make sense for Paul and Fury to sign another contract and finally settle their beef. They both bring a ton of social media followers to the table and already have a history of promotion driving their matchup.

That said, maybe Paul is serious about taking his chances against former UFC middleweight champion and MMA legend Anderson Silva. “Spider” is scheduled to box fellow MMA fighter Bruno Machado this coming May as part of Floyd Mayweather’s card in Dubai. If he wins in devastating fashion maybe “Problem Child” pushes for that fight.

What do you think, Maniacs? Should Paul book another fight with Fury or see what Silva does next month?

Sound off!