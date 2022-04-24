Tyson Fury knows how to strike while the iron is hot, which is why the undefeated boxing champion is already discussing his next move following his retirement fight on Saturday night.

Fury, who defended his WBC and The Ring heavyweight titles with a spectacular knockout win over Dillian Whyte, brought reigning UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou into the ring to announce a future “hybrid fight.” That bout may not culminate until 2023, but it’s a tremendous idea on paper.

In addition to Ngannou, Fury also has his sights set on another crossover to pro wrestling. During his post-fight press conference (watch HERE), “Gypsy King” revealed that he’s interested in making an appearance at WWE’s upcoming event in Cardiff, Wales, this September to settle a score with Drew McIntyre.

“Don’t rule me out of fighting there. You might see me at SummerSlam coming up soon,” said Fury.

“I’ve got to speak to Vince [McMahon] and the boys. Maybe make this happen. I know Drew McIntyre has been saying a lot of things about me. I have to knock him out.

“I’d love to be at Cardiff, I’d love to be back at centre stage in the UK, especially for the wrestling. I enjoyed it last time in Saudi Arabia, it was fantastic. To come here and do it would be phenomenal.

“I’m definitely gonna make a bit of contact and see, can we make that SummerSlam thing a reality?”

Remember, Fury made a previous WWE appearance at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view (PPV) back in Oct. 2019. He ended up fighting Braun Strowman and eventually won the match via count out. Check out some of the highlights below:

It is unknown at this time what Fury will actually do next, but the possibilities are endless. From fighting Francis Ngannou to competing in the WWE again, “Gypsy King” can do pretty much what he wants now that he has put his professional boxing career to rest.

That said, never count out the possibility of an official return to the ring. Fury has made it known that once he retires he’ll “never come back,” but with names likes Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua floating out there it may be hard to stay away.