Jessica Andrade delivered the goods last night (Sat., April 23, 2022) at UFC Vegas 52 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, as the former UFC women’s strawweight champion made a big return to the division with a first-round submission finish over Amanda Lemos. It was the first-ever standing arm-triangle stoppage in UFC history (highlights HERE).

In addition to the women’s strawweight headliner, UFC Vegas 52 produced a list of exciting finishes and memorable performances. Check them out below and let us know which one stood out the most:

Tyson Pedro returned after a three-year layoff to score a first-round knockout finish over light heavyweight veteran Ike Villanueva (see it HERE)

Qileng Aori made good on his UFC bantamweight debut with a first-round TKO finish over former Cage Warriors standout Cameron Else

Welterweight veteran Sergey Khandozhko made his return to the Octagon to score a second-round TKO finish over Dwight Grant (highlights HERE)

Marc-Andre Barriault banked his first career submission finish with a first-round guillotine choke over Jordan Wright

Featherweight contender Charles Jourdain literally choked the pants off of former lightweight Lando Vannata (watch HERE)

Clay Guida fell victim to a kneebar submission from lightweight contender Claudio Puelles, who now has three of the same submission finish in just six Octagon appearances

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Vegas 52 bonus winners below:

Fight of the Night: Sergey Khandozhko vs. Dwight Grant

Performance of the Night: Jessica Andrade

Performance of the Night: Claudio Puelles

For complete UFC Vegas 52 results and coverage click here.