Claudio Puelles captured his third career kneebar finish earlier tonight (Sat., April 23, 2022) at UFC Vegas 52 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the lightweight prospect stopped veteran Clay Guida with a brilliant first-round submission.

Guida was able to win some of the exchanges early, but once the action his the mat he put himself in the crosshairs of Puelles. The Peruvian fighter snatched up one of Guida’s arms and threatened to twist it off. Guida was savvy in his defense, but towards the end of the first Puelles flipped Guida to the side and quickly grabbed a hold of his legs. Puelles cranked and Guida had nothing left to do but tap.

Check out the finishing sequence above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Puelles has pulled off two kneebar finishes in his last four Octagon appearances so you knew he was capable of finishing the fight in this fashion, but this is becoming ridiculous. It’s rare that we see a kneebar stoppage, let alone from the same fighter three times out of his last five UFC fights.

