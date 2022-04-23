Tyson Fury successfully defended his WBC and The Ring heavyweight titles earlier today (Sat., April 23, 2022) live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Wembley Stadium in London, England, by defeating Dillian Whyte via sixth-round TKO (see it HERE).

Now that the action has concluded fight fans can check out the post-fight press conference for all the best reaction. This was Fury’s final fight of his professional boxing career so there will be plenty to discuss once “Gypsy King” speaks to the media.

The presser is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET and can be seen in the above video player courtesy of SecondsOut.

