Uppercut KO! Social media reacts to Tyson Fury demolishing Dillian Whyte

By Andrew Richardson
Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte - Heavyweight Fight Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte squared off TONIGHT (Sat. April 23, 2022) inside Wembley Stadium in London, England. Fury was looking to remain undefeated and potentially retire on top, while Whyte had the opportunity to pick up the best win of his career on a huge stage in rather hostile territory.

As has become a trend for the multiple organization champion, this was a Fury masterclass. Right away, the lanky boxer established his jab and had Whyte swinging at air. As the fight wore on, Fury started digging more and more body shots, and the two started really getting aggressive with one another. In the sixth round, all that built up to a perfect uppercut, which sent Whyte to the canvas and had him unable to recover.

Naturally, the combat sports community went absolutely crazy during the Heavyweight title fight. Check out some of the reactions from pros, analysts, and fans alike on social media:

