Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte squared off TONIGHT (Sat. April 23, 2022) inside Wembley Stadium in London, England. Fury was looking to remain undefeated and potentially retire on top, while Whyte had the opportunity to pick up the best win of his career on a huge stage in rather hostile territory.

As has become a trend for the multiple organization champion, this was a Fury masterclass. Right away, the lanky boxer established his jab and had Whyte swinging at air. As the fight wore on, Fury started digging more and more body shots, and the two started really getting aggressive with one another. In the sixth round, all that built up to a perfect uppercut, which sent Whyte to the canvas and had him unable to recover.

Naturally, the combat sports community went absolutely crazy during the Heavyweight title fight. Check out some of the reactions from pros, analysts, and fans alike on social media:

Whyte- Fury, lost in the elaborate ring entry is how long Whyte was left waiting and getting cold. Watch out early. #FuryWhyte — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) April 23, 2022

IN FRONT OF 94,000 AND THE WORLD #FuryWhyte pic.twitter.com/zpCKbqRbcR — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) April 23, 2022

Whyte seems a little perplexed through two rounds. A lot of fight to go. 2-0 Fury — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) April 23, 2022

All Fury has to do is get full extension on his jab and he’s the boss. #FuryWhyte — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) April 23, 2022

Whyte's punches are swinging wider than that giant arch over Wembley. #FuryWhyte — Matthew Wells (@MrMWells) April 23, 2022

This is getting dirty. Someone just throw water in there? — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) April 23, 2022

This is going to be a brawl. Whyte is a dirty fighter. Whenever he is hurt he is elbowing and using his head in the clench. Punches to the back of the head. This whole stadium could go up! Wow! 4-0 in favor of Tyson. #FuryWhyte — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) April 23, 2022

Poor effort and preparation by Whyte and corner, they needed to match Fury’s jab so they are not controlled on outside. #Furywhyte — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) April 23, 2022

That Uppercut was NUTS #FuryWhyte — Moses Duckrell (@MosesDuckrell) April 23, 2022

Easy work. What a KO. Fury is genetically a cheat code, if there was a super heavyweight weight class he’d be a perfect candidate. #Furywhyte — B. Firmz (@KoTekz_) April 23, 2022

It’s all over! Tyson Fury retains his WBC heavyweight title with a one-punch knockout of Dillian Whyte in Round 6, a right uppercut that met the mark. Whyte beat the count, but when asked to walk forward, he stumbled into the ropes wth just seconds left in the round #FuryWhyte — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) April 23, 2022

One-punch KO from Fury in Round 6. Did NOT see that coming. Wow.



He remains THE heavyweight of this era until someone defeats him. What a growing legend. #FuryWhyte — Brian Campbell (@BCampbell) April 23, 2022

Whyte always falling victim to that uppercut. Beautiful shot by Tyson — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) April 23, 2022

IF YOU COME AT THE KING… @Tyson_Fury pic.twitter.com/MROXsQGQD0 — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) April 23, 2022

Is Francis Ngannou going to fight this Tyson Fury? pic.twitter.com/1r83sSEDyr — MMA mania (@mmamania) April 23, 2022

