Fight fans witnessed a combat rarity earlier tonight (Sat., April 23, 2022) at UFC Vegas 52 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when Lando Vannata lost his pants during a first-round submission loss to featherweight contender Charles Jourdain.

Vannata was dropping down from lightweight and looked strong in the early going. He landed a nice takedown and scored some top time on Jourdain. That was until “Air” caught Vannata in a one-handed guillotine off his back. Once he locked up his legs the pants came off and “Groovy” was left to tap.

Jourdain, 26, has now won two in a row after capturing a unanimous decision over Andre Ewell back in December. The Canadian fighter is more known for his flashy striking and knockout ability, but “Air” has some pretty sneaky submission skills as well. This main card win should land him a shot at the top 15 next time around.

