Barriault locked him up and didn't let go #UFCVegas52 pic.twitter.com/yyJnlQDe4j

Marc-Andre Barriault scored his first career submission victory earlier tonight (Sat., April 23, 2022) at UFC Vegas 52 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Power Bar” stopped middleweight prospect Jordan Wright with a first-round guillotine choke.

Barriault landed some beautiful inside uppercuts and body shots during an early exchange which prompted Wright to change levels. “Beverly Hills Ninja” was able to implement his grappling and controlled Barriault for a little while, but ultimately got overzealous and left himself open for a standing guillotine. Wright still pushed through to score the takedown, but Barriault was able to turn over and finish the submission.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Barriault, who is completely known for his striking, looked confident in his guillotine finish. It was good to see considering “Power Bar” was coming off a 17-second knockout loss to Chidi Njokuani this past February. Barriault is now 3-1 in his last four Octagon appearances and should be able to use this win to land a notable opponent his next time out.

For complete UFC Vegas 52 results and coverage click here.