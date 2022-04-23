 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Highlights! Marc-Andre Barriault scores first career submission against Jordan Wright - UFC Vegas 52

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

Marc-Andre Barriault scored his first career submission victory earlier tonight (Sat., April 23, 2022) at UFC Vegas 52 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Power Bar” stopped middleweight prospect Jordan Wright with a first-round guillotine choke.

LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 52 On ESPN+

STRAWWEIGHT STANDOUTS! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., April 23, 2022, with an intriguing match up in the women’s strawweight division, as No. 10-ranked contender, Amanda Lemos, attempts to spoil the return of former champion, Jessica Andrade. In UFC Vegas 52’s Heavyweight co-main event, Tanner Boser plots to stop the undefeated up-and-comer, Alexandr Romanov.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

Barriault landed some beautiful inside uppercuts and body shots during an early exchange which prompted Wright to change levels. “Beverly Hills Ninja” was able to implement his grappling and controlled Barriault for a little while, but ultimately got overzealous and left himself open for a standing guillotine. Wright still pushed through to score the takedown, but Barriault was able to turn over and finish the submission.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Barriault, who is completely known for his striking, looked confident in his guillotine finish. It was good to see considering “Power Bar” was coming off a 17-second knockout loss to Chidi Njokuani this past February. Barriault is now 3-1 in his last four Octagon appearances and should be able to use this win to land a notable opponent his next time out.

For complete UFC Vegas 52 results and coverage click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...