Sergey Khandozhko made a memorable return to the Octagon earlier tonight (Sat., April 23, 2022) at UFC Vegas 52 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the Russian veteran stopped welterweight Dwight Grant with a second-round TKO (punches).

This was a wild fight from the opening bell. Grant came out explosive trying to throw Khandozhko off from his long layoff, but “Honda” was the one who scored the first knockdown. Grant responded with his own knockdown later into the first and ended up stealing the round with his offense.

In Round 2, the two welterweights kept swinging heavy leather and it was Khandozhko who landed a perfectly-timed left hook as Grant was moving to his right. Grant fell down and Khandozhko jumped on him for a collection of power punches and the eventual finish.

Khandozhko, 29, hasn’t fought since a decision loss to former UFC welterweight contender Rustam Khabilov. This was a good introduction back to the UFC for Khandozhko as he tries to remain healthy and work his way towards a ranked opponent.

