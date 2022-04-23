Tyson Pedro returned to the Octagon after three years off earlier tonight (Sat., April 23, 2022) at UFC Vegas 52 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the light heavyweight contender scored a beautiful first-round knockout (leg kick and punches) over veteran Ike Villanueva.

Fight fans haven’t seen Pedro in a long time so they weren’t sure what to expect. What they found was a more patient striker who utilized range, front kicks, and feints to draw out shots from Villanueva. “Hurricane Ike” couldn’t help himself and plodded forward. Pedro kept hurting him with leg kicks along the cage and eventually put him down. That’s when Pedro jumped on top and landed three powerful right hands to force the referee’s hand.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Pedro, 30, hasn’t competed since a TKO loss to Mauricio Rua back in Dec. 2018. Multiple knee surgeries have derailed Pedro’s light heavyweight career, but he now appears healthy and a completely more polished fighter. It shouldn’t take the Australian native too long to break into the top 15.

For complete UFC Vegas 52 results and coverage click here.